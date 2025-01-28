ENG
Ruscists attacked Antonivka with drone: man killed and woman wounded

Russians hit shop in Antonivka, Kherson region, causing casualties

On the afternoon of 28 January 2025, Russian troops fired on Antonivka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a local resident was killed in Antonivka as a result of a Russian UAV attack.

"A 49-year-old man sustained life-incompatible injuries as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone. Another woman was wounded. She is currently in hospital in moderate condition," Prokudin said.

