Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: 2 people killed, 2 more wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked communities in Kherson and Beryslav districts.

Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Zelenivka, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Molodizhne, Kizomys, Sadove, Beryslav, Chervonyi Maiak, Novoraisk, Mylove and Monastyrske were under fire from the Russian army.

Kherson district

The Russian military attacked Tekstylne with an FPV drone. A 44-year-old driver was killed on the road while driving a tractor. The equipment was damaged. Later, another drone attack damaged the garage.

In Tomyna Balka, Russians attacked a 50-year-old man riding a scooter with a UAV. The driver sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his forearm and thigh.

A 63-year-old local resident was injured in a drone attack on Shyroka Balka. The settlement also suffered from artillery shelling, and a private house was damaged.

In Antonivka, a 38-year-old man was hit by an enemy drone on the street. He sustained a mine-blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs. Russians also attacked a local school with two FPV drones. The building of the school was damaged as a result of the explosions.

Artillery fire damaged two residential buildings in Zelenivka, as well as three private houses and a warehouse in Bilozerka.

The enemy shelled Korabelnyi district of Kherson with artillery. Two private houses were damaged there. In Dniprovskyi district, hostile shells damaged a university dormitory and an apartment building.

Beryslav district

At night in Mylove, Russians attacked a private house with a drone. A 56-year-old woman was killed in the explosion inside the building.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged and destroyed. The educational institution in the village of Chervonyi Maiak and the administrative building in the village of Novokairy were also damaged.

A 52-year-old woman was also wounded in Beryslav as a result of hostile shelling. The victim received medical assistance.

