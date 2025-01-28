Currently, 66 thousand people live in Kherson, and 145 thousand in right bank of region - RMA

Currently, about 145 thousand people live on the right bank of the Kherson region, and 66 thousand in Kherson itself.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Currently, about 145 thousand people live on the right bank of the region, which is three times less than before the great war (there were almost 500 thousand people). In particular, 66 thousand people live in Kherson, which is about 25% of the pre-war population," he said.

According to him, 60,000 of the region's residents are elderly, 12,000 are children under 14, and more than 2,000 are people with disabilities who need outside help.

"Last year alone, about 6,150 people were evacuated from the right bank of the Kherson region," Prokudin added.

In total, over 49,000 residents of the region have been helped to leave since the de-occupation, including 6,700 children and 475 people with limited mobility.