Over 600 attacks by FPV drones and UAVs and 147 launches of KABs carried out by enemy in Sumy region since beginning of year - RMA

Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have launched several hundred attacks on the Sumy region using FPV drones, UAVs and KABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on the air of the national marathon "United News".

According to him, compared to January 2024, the number of attacks - artillery, mortar, and air attacks (using UAVs) - has doubled.

"First of all, the number of attacks by FPV drones and UAVs with grenades has increased, which the enemy also uses against our communities - against people and critical infrastructure. By the way, I should note that the enemy is massively using FPV drones against people, which has never happened before. We see this in Myropillia and in the Seredyna-Buda community. Infrastructure, housing, vehicles, and civilian equipment are also destroyed. These are the peculiarities we have observed in January this year," said the head of the Sumy region.

