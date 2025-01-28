Enemy reduced number of shellings in North - "Siversk" OTG

Currently, there is a decrease in the number of attacks in the area of responsibility of the Siversk OTG, but the enemy continues to use all available weapons.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group of troops, Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is the northern border of our country, and the enemy does not stop shelling from the territory of Russia every day, in particular, Chernihiv, Sumy, and part of Kharkiv regions, which are in the area of responsibility of our group. We have noticed a certain decrease in the number of attacks and activity in recent days. As for the arsenal of weapons used by the enemy, they are constantly using payload drops from unmanned aerial vehicles, actively using fpv drones, mortars and, to a lesser extent, cannon artillery," said Colonel Mysnyk.

At the same time, he said, the enemy is using unguided aerial missiles from helicopters, dropping GABs from aircraft and periodically using MLRS.

Answering the question whether it is possible to counter air attacks, the spokesman emphasized: "Of course, where there is a possibility, our Defense Forces act in response. And we feel the result of our Defense Forces striking deep into Russian territory, deep into both the Bryansk and Kursk regions."

Commenting on the issue of strengthening defense in the area of responsibility of the Siversk OTG, the speaker emphasized that it is impossible to provide all information on security issues, but reminded that a unified defense system has been built here, and new technical developments are being introduced to strengthen fortifications.

According to Mysnyk, the enemy is constantly using subversive reconnaissance groups in the north, so the Defense Forces use anti-sabotage reserves, aerial reconnaissance, and timely detect and counteract the enemy.

In response to a question whether the enemy group is strengthening near the northern border, Mr. Mysnyk said: "Hundreds of kilometers of the state border - the enemy maintains its military presence along the entire strip. They are also fortifying on their side. At the moment, we see no signs of the formation of any huge group. But it should be borne in mind that they have their own internal transportation infrastructure, they have railroad transport, and they can redeploy forces if necessary. We are keeping an eye on this and preparing for different scenarios."