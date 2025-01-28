More places in Pokrovsk where rescuers cannot get to - CMA

The situation in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, has become more complicated, with more places in the city where rescuers cannot get to.

This was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhii Dobriak, Censor.NET reports.

"I urge those people whose relatives still live in the city or in the community close to the front line to persuade them to leave. Because over the past week, the number of places in the city where the State Emergency Service cannot get through has increased... There are some problematic areas where neither they nor our specialists can get through, the evacuation cannot reach and people have to leave on foot," Dobriak said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on January 28, at least one person was killed and 4 were wounded as a result of the occupiers' attacks on Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

