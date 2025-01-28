Day in Donetsk region: Russian Federation shelled Donetsk region 10 times, 2 people killed. PHOTOS
On 27 January, Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region 10 times, killing 2 people.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovskyi district
A car was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, a person was wounded and a car was damaged; in Rodynske, 2 people were killed and 3 houses and an enterprise were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, 6 houses were damaged. In Novodmytrivka, Konstiantynivka community, 2 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.
In just 24 hours, Russians fired 10 times at localities in Donetsk region. 311 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 18 children.
On 27 January 2025, Russian invaders killed 2 residents of Donetsk region in Rodynske. Another 1 person was injured in the region.
