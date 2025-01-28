ENG
Russians strike at Kharkiv with "shahed", fire breaks out in city

Consequences of attack on Kharkiv on 28 January

On the night of 28 January, a fire broke out in Kharkiv as a result of the arrival of a Russian "shahed" in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

"We have an arrival in the city. Preliminary - Kholodnohirskyi district. There is a fire at the scene. Details are being clarified," the mayor wrote.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the Russians had hit the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarskyi district. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the hit.

There is no information about the victims.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had launched attack drones in Ukraine.

Read more: Enemy continues to intensify attacks on Ukrainian defenders in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

explosion (1541) fire (693) Kharkiv (1313) Shahed (687) Kharkivska region (650) Kharkivskyy district (198) war in Ukraine (2882)
