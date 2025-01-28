Russians strike at Kharkiv with "shahed", fire breaks out in city

On the night of 28 January, a fire broke out in Kharkiv as a result of the arrival of a Russian "shahed" in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

"We have an arrival in the city. Preliminary - Kholodnohirskyi district. There is a fire at the scene. Details are being clarified," the mayor wrote.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the Russians had hit the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarskyi district. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the hit.

There is no information about the victims.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had launched attack drones in Ukraine.

