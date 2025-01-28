Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of January 27, Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

Currently, several groups of attack UAVs are moving through the territory of the Kherson region, in the direction of the Mykolaiv region.

Update on UAV movement

As of 9:43 p.m., groups of attack UAVs are moving in the northern part of Sumy region, towards Chernihiv region.

Update as of 10:06 p.m.

UAVs in Sumy region, moving in a western direction.

UAVs in Chernihiv region, moving in a western direction.

UAVs in Odesa region, moving in northwestern direction.

UAVs in Kharkiv region, moving in a western direction.

UAVs in Donetsk region, moving in a western direction.

UAVs in Cherkasy region, moving in a northwestern direction.

UAVs in Dnipropetrovs'k region, moving in a northern direction.

UAVs in Mykolaiv region, moving in northwestern direction.

UAVs in Kirovohrad region, moving in a northern direction.

Update as of 00:00

UAVs in Sumy region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in Chernihiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in Kharkiv region, moving in a northerly direction.

UAVs in Cherkasy region, flying east.

UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region, flying north-west.

UAVs in Mykolaiv region, flying in a northwesterly direction.

UAVs in Kherson region, flying in a northerly direction.

