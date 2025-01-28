Today, January 28, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, he told him about his participation in the events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and the Israeli people over the Holocaust tragedy.

"I welcomed the beginning of the release of the hostages, emphasizing the importance of returning people home and reuniting them with their families, and expressed hope for the speedy release of the remaining hostages. It is imperative to ensure a reliable and lasting peace so that people can live in safety," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: "Zelenskyy does not want to know how Ukrainians survive. His wife’s foundation is also funded by USAID" - Babinets

The interlocutors also discussed maintaining partnerships, in particular with the United States and President Trump.

"We reviewed current bilateral issues and agreed to continue close contact in the future," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the White House is preparing for Trump's meeting with Netanyahu: the visit may take place next week.