Trump calls China’s DeepSeek artificial intelligence "wake-up call" for US because of its cheapness and efficiency - Guardian

The Chinese artificial intelligence DeepSeek, which became the leader of downloads in the App Store a week after its launch and brought down Wall Street, has caused concern for Donald Trump.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.

Trump noted that DeepSeek competes with leading American models, such as ChatGPT, but is much cheaper. "If that's true - and nobody really knows if it is - I think it's positive. You won't spend as much, but you'll get the same result."

At the same time, he emphasized that the technology is a signal for American companies: "The app should be a wake-up call to our industries that we need to focus on competing to win."

Trump also expressed confidence in the superiority of American scientists, calling them the best in the world. However, in his opinion, the development of cheaper and faster AI solutions in China could pose challenges to the United States in the global technology race.