Trump instructs Pentagon to develop plan to create "Iron Dome" within 60 days

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a decree creating the Iron Dome air defense system for the United States.

The corresponding decree was published on the White House website, Censor.NET reports.

The creation of the Iron Dome air defense system for the United States is aimed at promoting a policy of "peace from strength."

Trump explained that over the past 40 years, "the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex as peer and near-peer adversaries develop next-generation delivery systems and their own integrated air and missile defenses on their territory."

This involves ensuring the overall defense of citizens and the country by deploying and maintaining a next-generation missile shield.

Thus, the United States will deter a possible aggressor and protect citizens and critical infrastructure from any foreign air attack on the country.

In his decree, the US President points out the need to guarantee a reliable retaliatory capability.

The US leader instructed the head of the Pentagon to present a reference architecture, requirements based on existing capabilities, and a plan for the creation of a next-generation missile defense shield within 60 days.

The plan should include, among other things, the defense of the United States against ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, as well as other new generation air attack weapons.

It also sets the task of developing new interceptor systems, and proposes to develop and deploy a capability to defeat missile attacks before launch and during the active phase of flight.