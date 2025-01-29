Occupiers attack private enterprise in Mykolaiv, killing two women. PHOTOS. (updated)

On Tuesday evening, January 28, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv. An air raid alert was declared in the city amid the threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons.

This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv! We are clarifying it. Air raid alert continues," Senkevych wrote.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons.

"Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Kherson, Mykolaiv regions - the threat of using ballistic weapons!" the Air Force informed.

Updated information

At 8:36 p.m., City Mayor Senkevych said that there were hits in the city as a result of the Russian attack.

"Russian bastards attacked Mykolaiv. A private enterprise was hit. We are working," he said in a statement.

Updated information

At 10:29 p.m., the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, reported that two women were killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv. They were employees of an enterprise that was hit by the Russian occupiers.

At 11:30 p.m., the State Emergency Service said that tonight the enemy launched a missile attack on one of the food industry enterprises in the regional centre.

"Two workers, aged 54 and 56, were killed. Rescuers unblocked the bodies from the rubble. The shop building was partially destroyed and the company's administrative building was damaged," the rescuers said about the consequences of the attack.

See more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv. PHOTO