Consequences of Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv. PHOTO

The day before, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The victims of the attack include a 74-year-old woman who was hospitalised and a man with an acute stress reaction. He was given first aid and refused from hospitalisation.

Consequences of the attack

According to law enforcement, the attic floor of the apartment building was partially destroyed. The fire in an apartment on the sixth floor has been extinguished. 200 people were evacuated from the building, and everyone has now returned to their homes.

The blast wave damaged the window glazing in 4 apartment buildings and 1 private residential building.







Read more: In evening, enemy attacked Mykolaiv with drone, man was wounded

In addition, rescuers extinguished a reed fire over a large area. Doors and windows in the boat cooperative were damaged. A private house and administrative building were damaged, and a car was destroyed. A fire of garbage and dry grass was extinguished.

All the fires have been extinguished so far. An emergency psychological aid centre has been set up, staffed by psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with seven "shaheds", two people were injured and apartment buildings were damaged.