Defense Forces destroy 6 ATVs used by occupiers due to lack of armored vehicles in Kursk region. VIDEO
With a shortage of armoured vehicles, the enemy is increasingly using civilian vehicles for assaults. This time, the soldiers of the 154th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade "Sokill" in the Kursk region destroyed at least 6 ATVs and killed one occupier.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant video of the work of our defenders was published on the social network.
