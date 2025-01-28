Russian invaders burning alive in trenches in Lyman direction. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade dropped ammunition into the trenches of the Russian invaders and eliminated many occupiers in the Lyman direction: Russian army soldiers were burned alive.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the social network.
