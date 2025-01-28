After unsuccessful assault, eliminated occupier lies in field with his bare ass. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 98th Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade repelled another attempted assault by Russian infantry.
Six occupiers who were moving towards the positions of our soldiers were stopped thanks to the accurate work of mortars and attack drones, Censor.NET reports.
