Putin says he is ready to "allocate people" for talks with Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was ready to negotiate with the Ukrainian authorities, but not with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of the aggressor country again called the Ukrainian president "illegitimate."

Putin made the statement in an interview with Kremlin propagandist Pavel Zarubin, Censor.NET reports.

Putin began to say that "you can negotiate with anyone," but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly has no right to sign international treaties because of his "illegitimacy."

The dictator also said that future negotiations with Ukraine could also be illegitimate, as President Zelenskyy has banned dialogue with Russia.

However, the Kremlin leader said that "if Zelensky wants to participate in the negotiations," he can "allocate people" who will conduct these negotiations.

"But if he wants to participate in the negotiations, then I will select such people who will conduct these negotiations. The question is the final signing of the documents," the Russian dictator said.

Arrest warrant for Putin

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

