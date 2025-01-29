Russians claim UAV attack on oil depot in Kstovo. VIDEO
On the night of 29 January, an oil depot in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, was attacked by drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.
Eyewitnesses say that an oil depot was hit and a fire broke out.
