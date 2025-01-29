Girls aged 17 and 18, who set fire to cars in Odesa on Russian order, detained - National Police. PHOTOS

In Odesa, police exposed two girls who were setting cars on fire for a monetary reward.

As noted, the perpetrators were detained after burning down one civilian crossover and planning to set fire to another. The accomplices face imprisonment for their crimes.

"During the curfew, for the violation of which the law still does not provide for liability, the attackers set fire to a Kia car of a local civilian woman parked near her house on a city street. The vehicle was extinguished by firefighters and the incident was reported to the police," the statement said.

What do we know about the attackers?

With the analytical support of the Criminal Analysis Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional police, together with operatives and investigators of the Police Department No. 1 of the Odesa District Police Department No. 1, and officers of the SSU Office in Odesa region, established that two Odesa residents aged 17 and 18 were involved in the arson of the crossover.











An underage girl was recruited to set fire to military and police vehicles in one of the phone messenger channels while looking for "easy" money. She was also allowed to set fire to any car on which a white cross was to be glued. The young woman agreed and recruited her 18-year-old friend to cooperate.

The girls found a car that met the requirements of the so-called curator and, waiting until nightfall, marked it with a cross, poured flammable liquid on it and set it on fire. The process was filmed on a phone to confirm the "work" done.

Later, they were going to burn another civilian Renault car parked near the owner's house in a similar way.

Girls detained before committing another crime

The police detained the criminals just before they committed the crime. The police seized fuel and lubricants, a lighter, duct tape and other items prepared for setting fire to the car, mobile phones with correspondence with the customer and other items of evidentiary value in the case.

Investigators detained the girls in accordance with the procedural order and, based on the evidence collected, notified them of suspicion of intentional damage to another's property and attempted intentional damage to another's property committed by arson, by prior conspiracy. Under the sanction of Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, they face up to 10 years in prison.

The court imposed a round-the-clock house arrest on the suspects.