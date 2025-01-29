Russia tells Australia that volunteer Jenkins, allegedly executed by Russians, may be alive

The Australian government has received information from Russia that Australian volunteer Oscar Jenkins, who fought on the side of Ukraine and was allegedly executed by the Russians, may be alive and in Russian captivity.

According to Censor.NET, citing ABC news, this was reported by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

At the same time, it is noted that the Australian government is looking for confirmation of this information.

"I don't want to confirm that this is the case, but of course, this is a statement from the Russian authorities to our department. We have received this information through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, but we are looking for confirmation," the Prime Minister said.

What is known about Australian citizen Oscar Jenkins?

Jenkins, a teacher from Melbourne, served with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was captured by Russian soldiers last year.

A video taken at the time shows him dressed in a military uniform, speaking English and Ukrainian, confirming his name and nationality, and being asked if he was a mercenary. The Ukrainian Embassy in Australia claims that Jenkins was enlisted in the country's Defense Force.

Australian government's response to reports of the execution of a citizen

Late on Tuesday night, January 14, the Australian government said it was "conducting an urgent investigation into reports of the death of Oscar Jenkins" after 7 News reported that he had died in Russian captivity.

Albanese said the government was still seeking information and would determine its response as soon as it had more facts.

Coalition leaders Simon Birmingham and Sussan Ley also called for the expulsion of Russia's ambassador from Canberra if the reports are true.

"If Oscar Jenkins is being mistreated, if he has in fact been killed, this is unacceptable. This is a war crime, and Anthony Albanese and his government must immediately address this issue," said Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley.