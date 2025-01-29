Trump is likely to visit Poland in April - former Prime Minister Morawiecki
Former Prime Minister and leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists party Mateusz Morawiecki said that US President Donald Trump may visit Poland in April 2025.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.
"US President Donald Trump is likely to visit Poland in April. I know that the office of President Andrzej Duda is in contact with the office of President Donald Trump," he said.
Morawiecki recalled that Trump came to Poland during his first presidency to attend the Three Seas Initiative summit.
According to the former prime minister, it would be good if he attended the summit again and strengthened this format with his presence.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password