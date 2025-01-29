ENG
Trump is likely to visit Poland in April - former Prime Minister Morawiecki

Morawiecki announces possible visit of Trump to Poland

Former Prime Minister and leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists party Mateusz Morawiecki said that US President Donald Trump may visit Poland in April 2025.

"US President Donald Trump is likely to visit Poland in April. I know that the office of President Andrzej Duda is in contact with the office of President Donald Trump," he said.

Morawiecki recalled that Trump came to Poland during his first presidency to attend the Three Seas Initiative summit.

According to the former prime minister, it would be good if he attended the summit again and strengthened this format with his presence.

