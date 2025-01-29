Trump is likely to visit Poland in April - former Prime Minister Morawiecki

Former Prime Minister and leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists party Mateusz Morawiecki said that US President Donald Trump may visit Poland in April 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

"US President Donald Trump is likely to visit Poland in April. I know that the office of President Andrzej Duda is in contact with the office of President Donald Trump," he said.

Morawiecki recalled that Trump came to Poland during his first presidency to attend the Three Seas Initiative summit.

According to the former prime minister, it would be good if he attended the summit again and strengthened this format with his presence.

Read more: Poland has right to demand Ukraine’s invitation to NATO - Duda