EU may impose sanctions against Russia for malicious activities in space, - Kallas

The European Union may impose sanctions against Russia for malicious activities in outer space, including jamming the GPS signal.

This was stated by the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, writes "EP" with reference to AFP, Censor.NET informs.

Kallas noted that the European Union is already experiencing hybrid attacks, in particular in space due to the "systematic jamming of satellite navigation signals."

"There are risks to our satellites, ground infrastructure and space industry from kinetic, electronic and high-energy weapons. Espionage is a constant threat," the EU diplomat emphasized.

In particular, she recalled that in 2022, on the eve of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia launched an anti-satellite missile and a cyberattack on the space system.

Read more: Ex-Roscosmos chief Rogozin suggests Putin should hit Ukraine with space rocket after being wounded in buttock

Kallas said that the European Union should improve monitoring and identification of those responsible for Russia's malicious activities in space, and could extend the mutual defense provisions to outer space.

The top diplomat admits that the EU's response to such actions by the Kremlin could be sanctions similar to those already imposed on Russian intelligence officers for cyberattacks.

"We need to think about how best we can apply this to space," the head of European diplomacy added.

Earlier, Kallas said that the attempted sabotage in Europe in recent months are not isolated incidents, but part of a system of coordinated actions to destabilize the EU's infrastructure. Russia is involved in these incidents.