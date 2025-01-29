Censor.NET team needs your support

Dear friends! We need your financial support to continue the work of Censor.NET. Every news item, social media post, photo or video from the front line is made possible by your unindifference and support of our team.

We have been covering the fighting and telling the stories of Ukrainian Heroes since 2014, and since the full-scale invasion we have been working 24/7. Volunteers have helped us increase the number of news items to show both the feat of heroism of our defenders and the crimes of the Russian invaders. But at the same time, we almost lost our main source of income - advertising.

In order for Censor.NET to continue working and fighting on the information front, we need your support. If you share our values, please make a voluntary contribution. Thanks to your support, we will continue to cover the war and help Ukraine continue its struggle to defeat the enemy.

We thank everyone who has already contributed! It is thanks to you that new materials about the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian military appear every day.

We will be grateful for any financial assistance or other forms of support.

Fund receiver: NGO "FREE INFORMATION AGENCY"

EDRPOU (Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine) code: 39490649

IBAN: UA283004650000000260093011881 / in JSC "Oschadbank" / MFO (bank code): 300465

Purpose of payment: "NON-REPAYABLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE"

*Please note that you must specify the purpose of the payment, otherwise the bank will not accept the transfer

PayPal [email protected]

If you would like to support us through the payment system by card, please follow this link (censor.net/en/aid).

Our weapon is the truth! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine!