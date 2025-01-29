Five people wounded as result of hostile attacks on Kherson and region
During the day on January 29, Russian troops shelled Kherson and the region, causing casualties.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, a man who was hit by an enemy drone in Antonivka in the morning turned to the hospital. The 63-year-old local resident was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm.
At approximately 09:00, Russian occupiers attacked Kherson with a UAV. A 47-year-old man was hit by the enemy and sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his legs and back. The victim went to the hospital on his own.
Around 11:00, the occupation forces again conducted a drone strike on Kherson. As a result of the attack, a 45-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his face, arms and legs. The victim was taken to hospital.
In addition, Russian troops shelled Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. An 82-year-old man who was on the street was hit. He sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a leg wound. The man was taken to a hospital for medical care.
At 12:30, the occupants attacked an elderly man in Kindiika with a drone. The 76-year-old local resident sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs as a result of the UAV's explosive drop. The victim was hospitalized.
As reported earlier, the occupiers killed two men in Antonivka and Blahovishchenske.
