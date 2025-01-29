Novoiehorivka in Luhansk region remains under control of AFU. Statement on capture is another fake of RF - 3rd SAB

The Third Separate Assault Brigade denied the enemy's statement about the alleged occupation of the village of Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the brigade itself, Censor.NET reports.

On January 20, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the occupation of Novoiehorivka.

As "proof", the Russian invaders published a video allegedly recorded in the area of responsibility of the Third Assault Brigade.

"We report that this statement and all the news about the capture of the village is another fake of Russian propaganda to create the illusion of Russian success on the borders of our brigade," the brigade said.

According to the Ukrainian military, the video shot by the occupiers shows the village of Kovalivka, which was destroyed by them.

"Meanwhile, the commander of the 20th Guards Army of the Russian Federation, who captured Novoiehorivka only on paper, is actively grinding down his units on the defenses of the Third Assault Brigade. As of now, Novoiehorivka remains under the control of the brigade," emphasized the soldiers of the 3rd Brigade.

Novoiehorivka (until 2016 - Sverdlovka) is a village in Ukraine, in the Kolomyichykha rural community of the Svatove district of the Luhansk region.