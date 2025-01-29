Northern European defense ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine at meeting in Helsinki

On Thursday, January 30, a meeting of the Northern European defense ministers will take place in Helsinki. The meeting will be chaired by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen.

This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Finland, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that during the meeting, the ministers will discuss defense cooperation between the Nordic countries and current NATO issues, such as defense allocations.

In addition, support for Ukraine is among the topics.

"We need to prepare for the growing uncertainty around the world and for changes in the security situation in Europe. The importance of Northern defense cooperation is growing. We will strengthen defense and security of supply in Northern Europe and deepen our cooperation to strengthen NATO and the EU. Together we will plan how we will continue to support Ukraine," Hakkänen said.

Last November, it was reported that 12 countries had joined forces to strengthen security and support Ukraine in the Northern Group-Ukraine alliance.

