Ruscists attacked Kherson with drones: 4 people wounded (updated)

On the morning of 5 February 2025, Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 3 people were injured in the enemy attack.

"Men aged 31 and 42 sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. The older victim also has an open fracture of the tibia. Both victims are hospitalised. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," said Mrochko.

"Another victim of the enemy's drone explosive attack was taken to hospital. The 36-year-old man has a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds and fractures," he added.

Later it became known about another wounded.

"A 47-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. He is in hospital," Mrochko said.