Enemy is storming urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Pokrovsk direction remains hottest - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, February 4, 2025, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our troops in Vovchansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove: they were unsuccessful.

"In the Lyman sector, the occupants attacked the fortifications of the Defense Forces in the areas of Yampolivka and Torske. There were no losses of our positions," the statement said.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", at the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian troops, supported by artillery and UAVs of various types, continue to storm our positions in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. The enemy used automotive vehicles to deliver assault units to the frontline positions near Leonidivka. As a result of fire, three vehicles and 16 occupants were destroyed. The enemy attack was stifled.

See more: Russians advance in Chasiv Yar and near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAPS

"The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest along the entire frontline. The enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Andriivka, and Dachne. North of Novoyelizavetivka, the occupants used vehicles to deliver assault groups to the front lines. After our troops delivered fire, 7 enemy vehicles were damaged and destroyed. The search for and elimination of the remains of the landing party continues," the statement said.

Also, the OSGT "Khortytsia" informs that the enemy attacked in the Novopavlivka sector near Kostyantynopil, but was unsuccessful. The enemy continues to accumulate forces and means for further attacks. Ukrainian defenders inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers.