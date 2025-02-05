40% of weapons and equipment at front are Ukrainian-made, - Zelenskyy

Currently, 40% of the weapons and equipment used at the front in Ukraine are Ukrainian-made, and the US contribution to Ukraine's defence capability is 30%.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is important that we have started to produce more in Ukraine (products of the military-industrial complex - Ed.). About 40% of the total for 2025 is domestic production. And this gives us not peace of mind, but more moral confidence that we will not be empty," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that assistance from partners is very important today.

"Help is very much needed. The aid is not stopped today. It is going on as it has been going on, I will tell you honestly, for the last year or a year and a half, some processes have been slowed down. Unfortunately, important things did not come to us on time, but over time they did come, which made it possible to support our army, strengthen our Armed Forces, the Defence Forces and, of course, defend ourselves against the enemy," the President said.

He added that without US assistance or with very slow assistance, "we may lose our territories."