Ukraine deploys robotic units as part of combat brigades of Armed Forces of Ukraine - Umerov

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are introducing innovative technologies to save our soldiers. The Ministry of Defense is launching a project that will allow the army to scale up the use of unmanned ground systems.

As noted, Ukraine is increasing the production of these systems and deploying full-fledged robotic units as part of the Armed Forces combat brigades on the front line.

According to Umerov, this project is based on the experience of tests that have been conducted since the summer of 2024 in cooperation with the military.

He also noted that unmanned ground systems have proven their ability to perform a range of combat missions:

to carry out offensive and defensive operations

to provide logistical support to units

Evacuate the wounded from the battlefield

mine and demine areas.

"To create robotic units, we took into account the experience of brigades that use such systems on the battlefield.

It is extremely important that the main suppliers of ground robotic systems are leading domestic companies. Ukrainian manufacturers have adapted their products to the conditions of modern warfare and the recommendations of the Defense Forces' combat units," Umerov emphasizes.

"We continue to transform the Armed Forces of Ukraine into a modern army that has a technological advantage over the enemy. Our goal is to create an army where innovative technologies help to perform the most dangerous tasks, saving the lives of our defenders," the Ukrainian minister summarizes.