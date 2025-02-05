There are indeed contacts between Russia and United States. They have recently intensified - Peskov
The spokesman for dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia has contacts with the United States, which have recently intensified.
He said this in a comment to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.
"I can say that there are indeed contacts through individual agencies. They have intensified recently. I cannot say any other details," he said.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he was preparing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which may involve ending the war in Ukraine.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
