Russian refinery in Krasnodar region and occupiers’ "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system in Zaporizhzhia TOT destroyed, - General Staff

On the night of 5 February 2025, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defence Forces, struck "Albashneft" LLC in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press centre of the General Staff, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that this plant for primary oil refining and production of petroleum products is positioned as a "mini-refinery" and is involved in the supply of petrol and diesel for the Russian occupation army.

"The hit has been confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified. Strikes on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff stressed.

In addition, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted combat operations against the Russian "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. A successful hit and damage to the target was recorded, the command added.

