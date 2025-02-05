In Odesa, mother and her 9-year-old child fell out of 16th floor window: they died. PHOTO

On the morning of 5 February, a mother and her nine-year-old child fell out of a window on the 16th floor of a residential building in Kyivskyi district of Odesa. The woman died on the spot.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Odesa Oblast, Censor.NET informs.

According to law enforcement officials, the girl with whom her mother fell from the 16th floor died in hospital.

Investigators opened a criminal investigation into the premeditated murder of a young child, labelled as suicide.

The bodies of the 37-year-old woman and her child will be sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating the circumstances of the death.

Earlier this morning, police received a report of people falling from a window on the 16th floor of a residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Odesa.