Death of 2-year-old child during dental procedure in Ternopil: doctor is served with notice of suspicion. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Ternopil District Prosecutor's Office, the doctor was served a notice of suspicion of improper performance of her professional duties. A child died during dental treatment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Circumstances of the tragedy

According to the investigation, on 13 November 2023, a boy aged 1 year 10 months was undergoing dental procedures under general anaesthesia in a municipal medical institution in Ternopil. During the treatment, the child's blood pressure began to drop and he was taken to the intensive care unit. The boy died in intensive care.

What caused the child's death?

According to the forensic medical examination, the preliminary cause of death was acute pulmonary and cardiac failure.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint and removing the suspect from her position is currently being decided.