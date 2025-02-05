Sybiha expects to hold conversation with US Secretary of State Rubio soon

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has no confirmation of a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio, but he expects it to take place "in the short term."

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this at a joint press conference with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, as of today, I have no confirmation of the conversation with my American colleague Mark Rubio. I am waiting for such confirmation and hope that this conversation will be held in the short term," Sybiha said.

He also informed that French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had invited him to a meeting of foreign ministers of certain European Union countries to be held in Paris.

The Foreign Minister reminded that this will be the third meeting in this format - the first was in Warsaw, the second in Berlin. According to Sybiha, these meetings are very frank and substantive and focus on all aspects related to security in the region, transatlantic security, and Ukraine's security.

"I have no information about Rubio's participation in the Paris meeting. But if Rubio attends the Munich Security Conference, I expect to meet with him as part of his stay and participation," Sybiha said.