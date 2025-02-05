Since beginning of year, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups have attempted to infiltrate Ukraine twice - Demchenko

Since the beginning of 2025, two attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine have been recorded.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"At the moment, these cases (attempts by the SRGs to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine - Ed.) have been recorded in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. No such attempts have been observed in the Chernihiv region this year, but the threat remains there," he said.

According to Demchenko, the activity of enemy SRGs is not as high as it was at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and during 2023-2024, but the enemy does not give up trying to cross the border.

"We continue to record attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate Ukrainian territory on the border sections guarded by SBGS units and on the sections guarded by units of other components of the Defense Forces," the State Border Guard Service spokesman said.

"At the end of the year, Demchenko reported that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups continued attempts to infiltrate from the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions."