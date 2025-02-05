SBGS: Inspection of Belarusian troops’ combat readiness does not pose threat to Ukraine

In Belarus, combat readiness is being inspected in some army units and formations, but this does not threaten Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The system of the Belarusian defense forces is checking the combat readiness of individual units and formations, but this does not increase the threat to Ukraine," he said.

According to Demchenko, border guards do not record the movement of equipment and personnel on the border of Ukraine with Belarus, which is more than a thousand kilometers long. Intelligence also does not detect any strike force heading towards our border.

However, the SBGS spokesperson noted that some Belarusian units continue to be stationed in the direction of the border with Ukraine. The SBGS believes that in this way Belarus is trying to show that Ukraine poses a danger to them.

Earlier it was reported that Belarus has started inspecting the combat readiness of the army using reconnaissance and attack drones.

