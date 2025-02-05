Sybiha confirms invitation to expanded meeting of foreign ministers in Paris

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has confirmed that he has received an invitation to an expanded meeting of foreign ministers of several EU countries to be held in Paris.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The meeting will be held in Paris, hosted by the French side. My French colleague Jean-Noël Barrot actually invited me to a meeting of foreign ministers of certain EU countries," Sybiha said.

As noted, this will be the third meeting in this format. The previous two meetings were held in Warsaw and Berlin.

Sybiha emphasized that such meetings are extremely important to help Ukraine achieve a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace.

"They are about concrete decisions on how to strengthen our resilience and our defense capabilities. They are very frank, they are substantive, and they focus on all security aspects related to security in the region, transatlantic security, and the security of Ukraine," he emphasized.

Sybiha also added that he had no information on whether U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was attending the meeting.

According to the sources, the meeting, which is scheduled for February 12 in Paris, will include the foreign ministers of France, the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, the EU and the US.