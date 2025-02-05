Just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is national interest of United States, - Sybiha

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said that achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is an important national interest of the United States.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press conference with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"I am convinced that achieving a just, comprehensive, sustainable peace in Ukraine is also in the national interest of the United States of America," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that the realization of the concept of "peace through strength" is not an abstract concept. The practical implementation of this concept involves concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, including accelerating the supply of necessary defense equipment to stabilize the situation at the front.

"Without delay. Right now. In order to stabilize the situation at the front," the minister emphasized.

