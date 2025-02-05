ENG
Explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Federation struck city with drone (updated)

The explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia on February 5, 2025

An explosion occurred during an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Emergency services are currently being sent to investigate," he said.

Later, Fedorov said that the explosion occurred because the Russians hit the city with a drone.

An unfinished high-rise building was damaged. There were no casualties.

