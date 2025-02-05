Russian strike on Izium on February 4: number of casualties increased to 6

A Russian missile strike on Izium in the Kharkiv region killed 6 people.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, a 61-year-old man died in the hospital. He was hospitalized as a result of yesterday's shelling of Izium.



Doctors fought for his life for a day, but failed to save him," the statement reads.

On February 4, an explosion was reported in Izium. Later, it became known that racists had hit Izium with ballistic missiles: 5 people were killed, 24 injured. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Russian missile strike destroyed part of the city council building in Izium.

