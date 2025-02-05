Combat work of Ukrainian crew of German "IRIS-T" air defence missile system. VIDEO

A video with fragments of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of the German "IRIS-T" air defence missile system has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows three anti-aircraft missile launches with a 100% success rate.

"Rare footage of the work of 'IRIS-T' air defence missile systems received from Germany against enemy air targets," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

