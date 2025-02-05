Next meeting of Ramstein to be held on February 12, chaired by UK - media

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format will take place on Wednesday, February 12. This time, it will be chaired not by the United States, but by the United Kingdom.

This is reported by Radio Liberty, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

"The next meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on February 12 under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom, not the United States," the statement said.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format would be held in Brussels before the Munich Security Conference, which is scheduled for February 14-16.

