British Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv for visit. PHOTO

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrives in Kyiv on a visit.

This was reported by Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports.

"I welcome Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs David Lammy to Ukraine. We will discuss further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security.



I am grateful that the UK is always with us in these difficult times," he said.

