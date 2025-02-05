ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11566 visitors online
News Photo
1 983 11

British Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv for visit. PHOTO

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrives in Kyiv on a visit.

This was reported by Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports.

"I welcome Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs David Lammy to Ukraine. We will discuss further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security.

I am grateful that the UK is always with us in these difficult times," he said.

Read: Zelenskyy: Dates for Kellogg's team's visit to Ukraine are being agreed upon

Девід Леммі прибув до Києва 5 лютого 2024 року

Author: 

UK (1206) visit (482) Zaluzhnyi (363) David Lammy (33)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 