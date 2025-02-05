ENG
Our soldiers attacked two Russian invaders who were hiding behind tree next to ammunition equipment. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Predator Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine eliminated two Russian invaders with an attack drone. They tried to escape the drone by hiding behind a tree. Interestingly, there was an enemy ammunition equipment lying next to them, which detonated as a result of the kamikaze drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack on the occupiers was posted on the social network.

Watch more: Occupiers watch explosions in a Russian army truck: "He was carrying missiles for "Grad" ! Do you hear? Blimey! That’s beautiful!". VIDEO

