Occupiers watch explosions in a Russian army truck: "He was carrying missiles for "Grad" ! Do you hear? Blimey! That’s beautiful!". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the occupiers watching the detonation of a Russian army truck whose driver was transporting missiles for the BM-21 Grad MLRS.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an ammunition exploding, probably on a street in the village. The Russians film the detonation from a hill on the outskirts of the village.
