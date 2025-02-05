ENG
Occupiers watch explosions in a Russian army truck: "He was carrying missiles for "Grad" ! Do you hear? Blimey! That’s beautiful!". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the occupiers watching the detonation of a Russian army truck whose driver was transporting missiles for the BM-21 Grad MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an ammunition exploding, probably on a street in the village. The Russians film the detonation from a hill on the outskirts of the village.

Russian Army (9346) ammunition (625) explosion (1555) war (1062)
