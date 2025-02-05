ENG
Dragon drone scorches enemy positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone operator equipped with a thermite ammunition burning down the occupiers' positions.

According to Censor.NET, the combat operation of the so-called "dragon" drone was filmed in the Donetsk region using another drone.

Watch more: Surviving occupier complaining about drone attack: "#ucking Baba Yaga f#cked us up. At 7 a.m., scum flew to visit us. Three ’two hundred’". VIDEO

