Dragon drone scorches enemy positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone operator equipped with a thermite ammunition burning down the occupiers' positions.

According to Censor.NET, the combat operation of the so-called "dragon" drone was filmed in the Donetsk region using another drone.

