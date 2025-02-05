Dragon drone scorches enemy positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone operator equipped with a thermite ammunition burning down the occupiers' positions.
According to Censor.NET, the combat operation of the so-called "dragon" drone was filmed in the Donetsk region using another drone.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password