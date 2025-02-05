Surviving occupier complaining about drone attack: "#ucking Baba Yaga f#cked us up. At 7 a.m., scum flew to visit us. Three ’two hundred’". VIDEO

A video has been posted online in which a surviving occupier is complaining about the attack of a Ukrainian heavy "Vampire" drone and describing the result of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian is talking about at least three "two hundredth" of his accomplices.

"A Ukrainian heavy attack drone has organised a very effective 'roll call' at the positions of the occupiers from the 429th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. The occupier is complaining about the attack and filming the scattered bodies," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

