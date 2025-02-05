Azerbaijan allocates $1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

On Wednesday, February 5, Azerbaijan allocated $1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This is stated in a decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Aliyev ordered to allocate $ 1 million from the reserve fund to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan for the supply of electrical equipment to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan handed over a Revival P mechanized demining machine to the rescuers of the Poltava region.

